Benevento: shortage of 3,000 medicines. SOS of pharmacists: «We produce them»

The shortage of some continues types of medicines in Sannio pharmacies, but pharmacists have learned to live with the problem and network to avoid creating inconvenience to users. In the’Aifa list (Italian drug agency) there are 3 thousand drugs that are missing, and they belong to the categories of anti-inflammatories, antipyretics and antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, used above all in the pediatric field. «The shortcomings persist – says Tommaso Cusano, provincial president of Federfarma – and varies from day to day, in the sense that, in some moments we have greater availability of the medicines included in the “blacklist“, while in others, the shortcomings are more pronounced. The good news is that the situation has not worsened as we assumed in month of January, the month in which the emergency began, but has remained stationary. It is useless to deny that it is difficult to carry on in this way but we also manage to get by by networking with each other to get the medicines we need. Especially regarding the rural pharmacies, it is very often the case that a drug is missing in a municipality but it is possible to find it in the neighboring country, so we take action to find the closest place where it can be found to meet the needs of customers. The situation is, in fact, more critical in the villages of Sannio where there is only one pharmacy because it becomes more difficult to find urgent medicines. In the capital, which has 16 pharmacies, the situation is less serious because, going around all the establishments, sooner or later you manage to find the product prescribed by your doctor”.

Of the 78 municipalities of Sannio, 64 have only one pharmacy so the critical issues are quite general. «In short – continues Cusano – we had to learn the art of getting by, both by resorting to generic products, replacing branded ones, and preparing galenical solutions and syrups but we are not particularly equipped to do so, even if, from many quarters, we have been proposed to intensify the galenic preparations which can represent a valid help. It is not easy to do this because it would take the right equipment and laboratories but not all pharmacies have the space and resources available to organize a laboratory in which to carry out the preparations by dosing the various substances. For this, the galenic drugs are produced in a limited way and not on industrial scale therefore they cannot be marketed on a large scale and are not decisive in a phase of real difficulty, such as the one we are going through. Unfortunately, we are paying a very high price for various causes. The liberalization of the market, which took place over a decade ago, led to a flight of medicines to other countries that pay higher prices for pharmaceutical products because they are able to sell them at higher prices. Thus, they are doubly disadvantaged. Furthermore, many products are no longer made because they are not competitive».

In practice, there are medicines that had a reduced cost and that were no longer produced even if they were very valid from a curative point of view. To give a practical example: until a year ago there was a very valid drug to combat vertigo that cost very little, but now it is no longer made and there are no valid alternatives on the market. “Right now – concludes Cusano – we are calmer only because we have passed thecovid emergency and theseasonal flu which have put our pharmacies to the test because the demand for antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, antipyretics and syrups for childrenwas very high”. Therefore, the emergency that had arisen in the winter months and which had worsened due to the high rate of flu cases, has not yet been overcome, also because the difficulty of distribution has added to the shortage of medicines which, inevitably, suffers from expensive energy and the lack of raw materials and active ingredients necessary for the production of medicines, in addition to shaped plastic and aluminum to package the blister.

