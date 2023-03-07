Five goals to fly to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Benfica triumphed at Da Luz, sweeping away Bruges 1-0 also in the first leg and confirming the great moment also in Europe. Schmidt’s team wins a game that has never had history: at half-time the Portuguese were already two goals ahead through Rafa Silva and Goncalo Ramos, in the second half the brace from the 2001 class arrives before goals from ex Inter Joao Mario and by David Neres.

SUDDEN BOMBER – Speaking of Joao Mario: with the one scored tonight the attacking midfielder has risen to 20 round goals. He had never scored so many career goals in a single season. And we are still in March. The flop at Inter is just an old memory for Joao, who is now smiling and putting his signature on Benfica’s qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.