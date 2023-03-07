Home Health Benfica flies to the quarter-finals of the Champions League: Brugge knocks out, Joao Mario also scores | Champions League
Health

Benfica flies to the quarter-finals of the Champions League: Brugge knocks out, Joao Mario also scores | Champions League

by admin
Benfica flies to the quarter-finals of the Champions League: Brugge knocks out, Joao Mario also scores | Champions League

Five goals to fly to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Benfica triumphed at Da Luz, sweeping away Bruges 1-0 also in the first leg and confirming the great moment also in Europe. Schmidt’s team wins a game that has never had history: at half-time the Portuguese were already two goals ahead through Rafa Silva and Goncalo Ramos, in the second half the brace from the 2001 class arrives before goals from ex Inter Joao Mario and by David Neres.

SUDDEN BOMBER – Speaking of Joao Mario: with the one scored tonight the attacking midfielder has risen to 20 round goals. He had never scored so many career goals in a single season. And we are still in March. The flop at Inter is just an old memory for Joao, who is now smiling and putting his signature on Benfica’s qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

See also  Xiaomi enters the car world, like Apple, Oppo and Huawei

You may also like

March 8: Athena in prisons for women’s health...

A Disney Scavenger Hunt Is Returning for a...

Gastritis, the cure starts from the choices at...

Coronary heart disease, daily non-medical use of cannabis...

Can I now remove the Corona-Warn-App from my...

what is the method against lumbar pain

“Spy at least 200 women.” The owner filmed...

High-protein diet increases risk of diabetes

Radiotherapy, can be curative in over 30% of...

Olaplex Alternative: You can switch to these products

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy