Rui Costa: “We deserve to be in the quarterfinals”

The Benfica president also made some statements to the Portuguese club’s official channel: “I’m very proud of the way we got here, it’s the second consecutive year that Benfica are in the top eight in Europe and the dream is to be able to move forward. The match will be very tough but we aim to get through the next round. I spent 12 years in Italy, this year I have already faced Juventus, who were one of my direct opponents, and today Inter. It’s a special feeling for me to play against Italian clubs, but the desire, as a convinced Benfica fan, is always the same. Looking at what we have to do, always respecting Inter, we aim to go further than ever in the Champions League. Two consecutive years in the quarter-finals it can’t be a coincidence. Our fans also convey that hope and have that ambition. It’s this symbiosis that will help us overcome a very difficult opponent.”