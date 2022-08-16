Maria De Filippi is the undisputed queen of the Mediaset house. The wheelhouse of Men and Women is at the helm of the programs most loved by our local public, representing the presenter par excellence for many viewers.

She deserves the great merit of knowing how to establish a sincere and deep bond with her audience, something that only she really knows how to do, with her heart. But did you know that she has gone through several difficult times in her life?

Maria De Filippi, the story of how she discovered the pathology

Maria De Filippi recently she talked about herself during a long interview she gave for Oggi and revealed some anecdotes from her past. She got naked, talking about a particular one dependence that accompanied her for some time. This is the one for the television series that she then managed to overcome.

“Over the years I have detested and surpassed mine as well addiction to TV series. I was bulimic. But arrived at the 30th episode, the decisive one, but the ‘so-called’ turned when I realized that in reality the ending did not exist because the last scene was only an assist for the next series ”.

Maria De Filippi: “I went haywire and drove hundreds of kilometers to be visited”

Then, it came to the chapter cigarettes. The super host does not really like addictions, but every now and then one allows it: “One after lunch and one after dinner”. Maria drastically decreased the number when she went to the hospital to accompany a loved one who had to undergo surgery.

Thus, the host decides to carry out some control checks and discovers that she has a polyp in the vocal cords. “I went haywire and drove hundreds of kilometers to be visited in the middle of August by one of the greatest luminaries in matter. Thankfully it was a benign but potentially dangerous condition if I continued to smoke. I suddenly decided to stop“said Maria.