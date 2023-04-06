

Is called summarize the innovative heat treatment that uses water vapor for the minimally invasive treatment ofBPH. Developed in the USA, it has been in use in Europe for some years. In Italy its use is consolidating and in Campania for some months now, the unit of Urology dell’company of the Hills of Naples driven by Francesco Uricchio.

“summarize – warns the latter – was born as an alternative therapy to surgery to remove the enlarged prostate which is usually performed with surgical methods and laser photo vaporization. In this case the advantage is the full preservation of erectile function through the use of a sterile disposable endoscopic system equipped with a thin curved needle which in endoscopy and under local anesthesia is introduced into the urethra by injecting the steam generated by the machine into the prostate tissue at a certain pressure for about 9 seconds. The procedure can be repeated several times and depends on the volume and prostate conformation. A precise system with virtually no procedural complications.”

Il Monaldi it is the only structure in Campania where the method is carried out.

“So far I have carried out 200 interventions also on many colleagues and I will do it for myself too – he concludes Uricchio – works great and doesn’t give any complications. We intervene with a catheter under light sedation. A great innovation for the innovative management of benign prostatic hyperplasia”.

This technique was discussed on the sidelines of the states general of Southern Health recently promoted in Naples by Motore Sanità.

Francesco FranzosoDirector of Urology at the Pio XI Hospital in Desio, Asst Brianza pointed out: “Thermal treatment with water vapor makes it possible to obtain excellent clinical results, lasting in 95% of cases, does not involve major complications and does not require hospitalization. It guarantees patient satisfaction but it is also a procedure that allows the hospital to save money”.

L’benign prostatic hyperplasia it is a common pathology with advancing age: it concerns the 43% of men over 70 and 75% of men over 80. Symptoms threaten the sufferer’s quality of life – such as sexual impairment and urinary incontinence. There is a pharmacological therapy for patients with mild symptoms, but when they get complicated it was until now necessary to resort to surgery or other laser treatments.

“The study carried out on the case of the summarize – he then highlighted Tiziana Comelli, Management Control Manager ASST Monza – provides not only a comparative measurement of the costs of alternative services with respect to a health problem, but also an estimate of the operating room hours and days of hospitalization saved with respect to the patient’s recovery objectives, return to his normal life and improvement of waiting times”. As shown by the experience of summarize at theMonaldi Hospital e you desirepresented for the first time during the session