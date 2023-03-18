Benjamin Borner

Benjamin Börner is the owner and manager of the Börner Lebenswerk in Tübingen. With his center for integrative medicine, the alternative practitioner and osteopath makes an important contribution to the diagnosis and therapy of various diseases. He helps people get to the bottom of their ailments by providing them with a mix of conventional and alternative medicine. The best of two worlds comes together in the Börner Lebenswerk. Find out below which five facts are the cause of neurodermatitis.

The skin is itchy, reddened and tense: Nobody would like to be in the skin of a neurodermatitis sufferer. The skin disease is characterized by an itchy, dry and scaly rash that often appears in infancy or early childhood. In Germany, several million people suffer from neurodermatitis – and the trend is rising. There is no cure – but there are various treatment options. “The protective function of the skin is reduced in patients with neurodermatitis,” explains Benjamin Börner, the medical director of the Börner Lebenswerk in Tübingen. “As a result, contact with physical or chemical stimuli can easily lead to inflammation. The skin disease typically progresses in flares – with acute and symptom-free phases alternating.” Only rarely is the skin permanently inflamed. Nevertheless, neurodermatitis usually has a significant impact on the quality of life of those affected. Benjamin Börner summarized the causes behind the skin disease in five facts.

Fact 1: Neurodermatitis is an immunological disease

Although the symptoms of neurodermatitis primarily appear on the skin, it is a disease whose cause lies much deeper. The culprit is an immune system that has gotten out of joint and then permanently overreacts. This can cause inflammation on and under the skin. As a rule, the inflammations are so-called type 2 inflammations, which are characterized by the fact that certain cells of the immune system, the so-called type 2 helper cells, constantly produce pro-inflammatory messenger substances. As a result, they contribute significantly to the ongoing inflammation.

Fact 2: Significant influence by so-called exposure to pollutants

In most neurodermatitis sufferers, so-called exposure to pollutants has been proven to worsen the symptoms. Irritant substances, such as chemicals, environmental toxins or heavy metals, can also aggravate neurodermatitis. It is best for patients with neurodermatitis to avoid these so-called trigger factors in order to reduce their symptoms.

Fact 3: The gut lining plays a key role

According to current research results, neurodermatitis is not just a skin disease, but is related to intestinal health. After all, the intestine is home to around 80 percent of the active immune cells – and thus forms the center of the immune system. Since the immune system tends to overreact in the event of neurodermatitis, neurodermatitis sufferers should pay attention to their intestinal health. The intestinal mucosa plays a key role here, the permeability of which ultimately determines how well our body is sealed against certain trigger factors. If the intestinal mucosa is permanently disturbed, the body can no longer adequately detoxify itself.

Fact 4: The stress factor as a cause

Neurodermatitis and its symptoms are interrelated with mental health. The skin always reflects the psychological state of the affected person to some extent. Stress can not only aggravate neurodermatitis, but can even cause one of the typical flare-ups. This is an immunological reaction of the body to excessive permeability of the intestinal mucosa.

Fact 5: Certain foods fuel neurodermatitis

Certain foods can fuel neurodermatitis properly – such as tomatoes, red meat or red wine. Neurodermatitis sufferers should therefore be particularly vigilant when eating and drinking, because what they put into their bodies ultimately determines how severe the allergic reaction is. Blood analyzes show that patients with neurodermatitis react strongly to products containing gluten, yeast, dairy products and foods containing histamine. Caution is also required with animal foods that have been treated with fattening agents and medicines.

Conclusion

Nowadays, the causes of neurodermatitis are seen in an interaction of different factors. In addition to a gluten-free, low-histamine and dairy-free diet, those affected who want to positively influence the course of the skin disease should definitely rely on regular physical activity, preferably outdoors. Good sleep hygiene, a healthy work-life balance and a balanced lifestyle also have a positive effect on the complexion. If you want to be on the safe side, you also have the option of contacting an expert such as Börner Lebenswerk, who can actually show you the current state of the patient’s body in order to create an individual therapy plan on this basis.

