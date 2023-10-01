Home » BEO BERLIN® advises manufacturers at MEDICA in Hall 15 K22
BEO BERLIN® advises manufacturers at MEDICA in Hall 15 K22

BEO BERLIN® advises manufacturers at MEDICA in Hall 15 K22

Berlin – The Berlin consulting company BEO BERLIN® is represented at the joint stand of Berlin Partner “German Health Capital” in Düsseldorf.

BEO BERLIN® is a constant and reliable point of contact when implementing the requirements of the MDR (Medical Device Regulation) and the numerous changes in the field of medical aids. Visitors and exhibitors are cordially invited to address their questions regarding the innovations in the market to the Berlin company’s experts on site in Düsseldorf.

As a professional consulting company with a focus on medical technology, BEO BERLIN® offers a variety of services in the various requirements areas of the European Medical Device Regulation, quality management and the German list of medical devices.

Whether the creation of your CE documentation, the registration of your products in national reimbursement systems or support in setting up customer-specific quality management – the services are adapted to individual requirements. In addition, BEO BERLIN® accompanies product registration in the resource directory and offers training on various topics.

At MEDICA, exhibitors have the opportunity to discuss their concerns about regulatory changes and new requirements directly with BEO BERLIN® consultants and to clarify questions.

Complex regulatory requirements mean diverse customer requests. The company offers free consultation appointments at MEDICA (November 13th – November 16th, 2023). You can arrange appointments with the Medical Device Consultants at the German Health Capital stand, Hall 15 / K22) here.

Company profile

BEO MedConsulting Berlin GmbH

BEO BERLIN® is your partner for an efficient conformity assessment procedure for medical devices. BEO BERLIN® has been advising manufacturers on the testing and approval of medical devices for over 20 years.

Solution-oriented help is provided, from individual documents and assessments to complete QM systems and applications in reimbursement systems. The company acts as an interface to testing centers and authorities, organizes tests and reports and supports you in meeting regulatory requirements. BEO BERLIN® lists your products for CE and, if necessary, in the aids directory.

