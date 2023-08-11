Berberine: A Doctor Explains the Pros and Cons of the “Natural Ozempic” for Weight Loss

Berberine: The Pros and Cons of the Star Supplement That Helps You Lose Weight, Explained by a Doctor

While the buzz around weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Monjouro continues to grow, a plant-based supplement called berberine has taken TikTok by storm and gained a following as “the natural Ozempic.” This relatively inexpensive and easily accessible supplement has gained popularity as an alternative to costly prescription weight loss drugs. But how safe is it to take this unregulated bioactive substance? And does berberine truly offer the same weight loss benefits as incretin-based medications?

Berberine, an alkaloid extracted from plants traditionally used in Chinese medicine, has been found to have potential benefits for managing blood sugar levels, improving the lipid profile, and aiding in weight loss. However, individual responses to berberine may vary, and it should not be considered a substitute for prescribed medications, especially for individuals with diabetes or other chronic conditions, warns Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, a New York-based endocrinologist.

The sudden surge in berberine’s popularity in the Western Hemisphere can be attributed to the rising demand for drugs like Ozempic, as well as their limited availability and high costs. Unlike other over-the-counter weight loss supplements, berberine has a significant amount of research supporting its positive effects on health. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and activates brown adipose tissue, which increases metabolic rate, improves insulin sensitivity, and helps regulate insulin production.

While berberine offers promising benefits, it also comes with some downsides. Since it is an unregulated supplement, excessive intake can lead to side effects like gastric disorders. Finding a reputable supplier and consulting with a healthcare professional is essential. Common side effects of berberine include diarrhea, constipation, gas, and upset stomach. Additionally, berberine can interact negatively with various medications, including antihypertensive drugs, diabetes medications like metformin, and sedatives.

Dr. Salas-Whalen emphasizes that berberine should not be taken by pregnant or breastfeeding women, as it can cause liver problems for the fetus. Furthermore, berberine may cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) due to its ability to increase insulin secretion. Symptoms of hypoglycemia include shaking, feeling cold and hungry, and in extreme cases, loss of consciousness.

When it comes to intestinal health, berberine has antibacterial properties, which can potentially interfere with probiotics if taken in high doses. The recommended dosage of berberine is 500 milligrams three times a day for up to two years. However, it is crucial to avoid overdosing, as the side effects of excessive intake are still not well understood.

In conclusion, berberine may offer benefits in managing sugar cravings and aiding in weight loss, but it should not be viewed as a direct substitute for prescription drugs. Prescription medications undergo rigorous testing to ensure safety and effectiveness, whereas natural supplements like berberine should be approached as part of a holistic approach to health. It is always essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen and to prioritize proper medical evaluation over self-prescription.

In the end, while berberine has gained popularity on TikTok and is praised by many, it is essential to consider the potential risks and benefits before incorporating it into your weight loss journey or overall health plan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

