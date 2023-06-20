Berberine, the food supplement that helps you lose weight, is very popular on social media

Berberine, what it is and how the food supplement that helps you lose weight works: benefits and side effects

Among natural ingredients become famous for the purposes of slimming one of the first places is certainly occupied by berberine, a naturally occurring compound made from the bark and root of various plants. Not surprisingly, in recent months it is literally depopulated on TikTok as a food supplement with effects “miraculous“: to date there are more than 64 million views on the hashtag #berberine on the social platform. Bringed up by users who are passionate about natural food, it is praised as the new Ozempic, or the drug against diabetes then transformed into a drug for weight loss. But let’s see what the actual ones are benefits and, conversely, the side effects.

Subscribe to the newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

