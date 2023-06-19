Berberine: what it is and how it works as a weight loss supplement

It promises to make us lose weight like a drug. But does berberine really work? Here’s what science says

The craze exploded on TikTok, where “berberine” returns thousands of videos with more than 90 million views. While some creators warn potential users about its possible side effects and interactions with other drugs, many tout it as a wonder supplement for weight loss, blood sugar management, and improvement of PCOS symptoms. But how are things really? Is berberine really a natural version of Ozempic, the diabetes drug quickly transformed into a weight loss drug?

Berberine: what it is and what it’s really for

Berberine is an over the counter supplement derived from the Berberis Vulgaris, Coptis and Curcuma arborea bushes. Its medicinal uses date back thousands of years to Chinese and Ayurvedic practices, where it was used to treat ailments such as conjunctivitis, urinary tract infections and hypoglycemia. It is usually sold in powder or capsule form, with dosages ranging from 500 to 1,500 milligrams. In recent months, berberine has been compared to injections of semaglutide: the anti-diabetic drug used to manage weight and blood sugar, which has quickly gained popularity as an anti-obesity treatment and appetite suppressant. With the not negligible difference that berberine does not require a prescription and costs much less.

What science says about berberine

But what do the experts think? “Berberine is a molecule with a non-statin-like effect (free from these side effects) known above all for its antioxidant action to protect cell membranes”, Marco Ceriani, expert in nutrition and integration, explains to Gazzetta. “In the summer race for slimming molecules launched by some celebrities, such as semaglutide, berberine has also been accredited as a possible molecule that helps with weight loss, but scientific studies in this regard are scarce to deserve accreditation and reason for scientific use” .

Does Berberine help you lose weight? what science says

Ceriani is not wrong: to date there is no certain evidence that berberine is effective for weight loss. Some of the more recent research indicates that it may help regulate metabolism, but most of the studies on its impact have been done in mice, not humans. An analysis of 49 studies published in October said that berberine might provide some metabolic health benefits, mostly in the heart and even some small weight loss benefits, but that’s only a few grams per day.

Berberine has also been shown to be effective in managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, cardiovascular disorders, and some inflammatory diseases. The mechanism that does this may lie in the activation of an enzyme called AMP-activated protein kinase, which helps regulate metabolism and influences body composition.

According to a 2020 study the effect of berberine supplements on blood sugar levels is beneficial for patients with type 2 diabetes, obesity and similar diseases. But for doctors it should not be taken as a substitute for diabetes drugs, at most as an adjuvant (and always under medical supervision).

Berberine: side effects

While berberine has been linked to an increase in good bacteria in the gut, much of its side effects impact the digestive system. The most common side effects include stomach pain and bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and nausea. It must be said that not everyone who takes berberine experiences them. But experts at the Cleveland Clinic (USA), who have studied it extensively, recommend starting with a smaller dose to see how it interacts with the body before starting with the recommended dose.

“In Italy, berberine has the status of phytonutrient, a food supplement approved by the Ministry of Health“, concludes Ceriani. “Therefore, respecting the dosages and warnings, it is not dangerous, but probably to lose weight and be healthy, it is better to go the classic way: constant and sustainable training and an appropriate nutritional program”.

