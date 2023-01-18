“Complex Intervention”

“It is an extremely complex operation, performed in a center that has great experience in pediatric and lung transplantation, and which once again demonstrates the level of excellence of Italian transplantology”, recalls the director of the National Transplant Center Massimo Cardillo. “A lot of caution is still needed – underlines Cardillo – while waiting for the prognosis of the little recipient and his donor to be resolved, but everything is going as expected. The use of the lung lobe of the child’s father, already a marrow donor, constitutes an important immunological advantage: precedents in Europe are very rare and sporadic and in fact, despite the fact that for 10 years Italian law has provided for the possibility of donating the lung lobe while still alive, specific authorization from the CNT (National Transplant Center) was needed for this first attempt. In any case, I find it highly symbolic that the city’s Transplant Center, symbol of the fight against Covid, carried it out, a real ‘breath transplant’ after a long period of emergency for the Health Service and for the whole country”.