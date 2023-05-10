Bergland: Recall of chocolate sweets “Milk Chocs” – because of metal parts

The company Bergland (Wernigerode) has recalled some of the chocolate sweets it produced with the names “Milk Chocs” and “Milch Chocs”. The company announced on Wednesday that it cannot be ruled out that there are small, sharp metal parts in individual products.

The recall relates to the 200 gram packs of “Milk Chocs” whole milk from the Chocóla brand and “Milch Chocs” whole milk from the “Rewe Beste Wahl” brand – exclusively with the best-before date of April 30, 2024. Products with other best-before dates are not affected.

Customers can return the products in the respective stores and get a refund of the purchase price – even without presenting the receipt.