Bericah Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4778/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2417/2023 proposed by Bericah Spa against the Emilia Romagna Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Local Health Authority of Piacenza, Local Health Authority of Parma, Local Health Authority of Reggio Emilia, Local Health Authority of Modena, Local Health Authority of Bologna, Local Health Authority of Imola, Local Health Authority of Ferrara, Local Health Authority of Romagna, University Hospital of Parma, Hospital – University of Modena, Hospital – University of Bologna Irccs Scientific Research and Treatment Institute Hospital – University of Ferrara, Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between the State, Regions and Provinces, and with the Lombardy Region, Lombardah Srl

Attachments:

Bericah Spa v Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 4778 of 280623 (ZIP 1.37 Mb)

