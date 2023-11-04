Berkshire Hathaway Reports Record Liquidity and Losses in Third Quarter

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate owned by Warren Buffett, reported earning $58.6 billion in the first nine months of the year and accumulating a record liquidity of $157 billion. However, the company also experienced losses in the most recent quarter.

In the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway incurred a loss of $12.8 billion, four times higher than the same period last year. This can be attributed to the poor performance of the company’s investments due to market fluctuations. During this period, Berkshire Hathaway’s investments lost approximately $23 billion, with its largest bet, Apple, falling 12% in the stock market. Nevertheless, the company’s operating profits reached nearly $11 billion, resulting in the overall negative figure.

Berkshire Hathaway’s liquidity has reached a record high of $157 billion, surpassing the previous peak recorded two years ago. The majority of this liquidity is held in US Treasury bonds. In the third quarter, the company’s interest income increased by $1.3 billion, primarily due to increases in short-term interest rates.

The company emphasized the importance of maintaining ample liquidity, stating that “having ample liquidity is key, and we insist on safety over performance with respect to short-term investors.” Berkshire Hathaway’s accounts have been particularly volatile since 2018 due to an accounting standard that requires the inclusion of changes in the value of shares held, resulting in significant movements depending on market direction.

The company cautioned investors about the significance of investment gains/losses in a given quarter, stating that these figures can be misleading to those with little or no knowledge of accounting standards.

Overall, Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings and liquidity demonstrate its strong financial position, despite recent losses.

