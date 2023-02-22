Home Health Berlin, a 5-year-old girl found dying in a park has died. A 19 year old arrested
Health

Berlin, a 5-year-old girl found dying in a park has died. A 19 year old arrested

by admin
Berlin, a 5-year-old girl found dying in a park has died. A 19 year old arrested

A Pankower Bürgerparkon the northern outskirts of BerlinA 5-year-old girl was found dying. Resuscitated on the spot by firefighters, second Welt, died shortly after in hospital. The girl had been reported missing in the afternoon, in another park. In a tweet, the police said that the wounds on her body indicate that it could be a homicide. Investigators arrested one suspect, a 19-year-old boy. According to the newspaper Bilda passerby would have noticed the little girl and would have immediately alerted the rescuers.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  Recycle marine plastic waste! Razer and Clearbot create a fully automatic ocean cleaning robot-Bahamut

You may also like

Juve, Judge Torsello: “Sports justice cannot aim for...

Canada, 751 other children’s graves discovered near Catholic...

Does sex count as exercise?

Biden sees the distant solution (and the war...

Parade in Florence, demonstrators throw firecrackers and smoke...

Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples 0-2, the report cards: Kvara bad...

Anesthetist of the Civico died at the age...

Germany, 5-year-old girl killed in a park: a...

Parade in Florence, demonstrators throw firecrackers and smoke...

Pierpaolo Panzieri, who was the boy stabbed to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy