A Pankower Bürgerparkon the northern outskirts of BerlinA 5-year-old girl was found dying. Resuscitated on the spot by firefighters, second Welt, died shortly after in hospital. The girl had been reported missing in the afternoon, in another park. In a tweet, the police said that the wounds on her body indicate that it could be a homicide. Investigators arrested one suspect, a 19-year-old boy. According to the newspaper Bilda passerby would have noticed the little girl and would have immediately alerted the rescuers.

