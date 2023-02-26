Home Health Berlin, Golden Bear at Philibert’s ‘Sur l’Adamant’ – Ultima Ora
Health

Berlin, Golden Bear at Philibert’s ‘Sur l’Adamant’ – Ultima Ora

by admin
Berlin, Golden Bear at Philibert’s ‘Sur l’Adamant’ – Ultima Ora
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERLIN, FEBRUARY 25 – The Golden Bear of the 73rd Berlinale goes to the film by French director Nicholas Philibert “Sur l’Adamant”. “Are you crazy? It’s too much,” was the director’s first comment on stage at the Berlinale after his win.

“I tried to convert the image of people who are often discriminated against and stigmatized,” he said as he read a few lines after receiving the Golden Bear for the documentary on mental illness.

Even if we cannot identify with them, he continued, “we can find a common humanity, the feeling of being part of the same world“. “As you know – she concluded – the craziest people are not the ones we think they are”.

The Silver Bear for “artistic contribution” went to Helene Louvart who directed the photography of “Disco Boy”, the only Italian film in the competition by director Giacomo Abbruzzese.

The Silver Bear for Best Performance went to little Sofia Otero for “20,000 species de abejas” by Basque director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren. The Silver Bear for Best Director went to the French Philippe Garrel for the film “Le grand chariot”. Finally, the Grand Jury Prize Silver Bear went to “Roter Himmel” (afire) by German director Christian Petzold. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy