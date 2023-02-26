news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERLIN, FEBRUARY 25 – The Golden Bear of the 73rd Berlinale goes to the film by French director Nicholas Philibert “Sur l’Adamant”. “Are you crazy? It’s too much,” was the director’s first comment on stage at the Berlinale after his win.



“I tried to convert the image of people who are often discriminated against and stigmatized,” he said as he read a few lines after receiving the Golden Bear for the documentary on mental illness.



Even if we cannot identify with them, he continued, “we can find a common humanity, the feeling of being part of the same world“. “As you know – she concluded – the craziest people are not the ones we think they are”.



The Silver Bear for “artistic contribution” went to Helene Louvart who directed the photography of “Disco Boy”, the only Italian film in the competition by director Giacomo Abbruzzese.



The Silver Bear for Best Performance went to little Sofia Otero for “20,000 species de abejas” by Basque director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren. The Silver Bear for Best Director went to the French Philippe Garrel for the film “Le grand chariot”. Finally, the Grand Jury Prize Silver Bear went to “Roter Himmel” (afire) by German director Christian Petzold. (HANDLE).

