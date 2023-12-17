Berlin Senate Department for Science, Health and Care and Berlin Hospital Society: Payment of over 40 million euros to increase construction costs is important support for hospitals in need

Thursday, December 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m

Berlin – Berlin’s hospitals received good news today: around 41 million euros for increased construction costs due to inflation were paid out today by the Senate Health Administration (SenWGP). The funds give the houses financial scope for acute investments in infrastructure. They are a welcome addition to the urgently needed sustainable economic security of homes.

Dr. Ina Czyborra, Senator for Science, Health and Care: “Hospitals in Germany are facing major economic challenges, particularly due to the aftereffects of the corona pandemic and the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Disrupted supply chains and increased energy prices are leading to significant cost increases, especially in the construction sector. Regardless of the sponsorship, the Berlin planned hospitals receive financial support based on their share of inpatient health care in the state of Berlin in order to cushion this development and continue to make their contribution to medical care and thus to protecting the lives and health of people in Berlin to ensure.”

Marc Schreiner, managing director of the Berlin Hospital Association: “Investments pay off for Berliners. Increases in construction costs caused by inflation present hospitals with major financial challenges. The distribution of funds is an important signal for the hospital authorities in this city and valuable help. The help to cover the increases in construction costs is a consistent increase in the investments that the state of Berlin is legally obliged to make. The gap to the proven investment needs of hospitals can be closed somewhat with the millions in construction costs that have now been paid out.”