Berlin: Students complain about the catastrophic conditions in the toilets

panoramic study

Schoolchildren in Berlin complain about the catastrophic conditions in the toilets

Published on 08/25/2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Berlin school toilets like these are everything but a “quiet” or clean place. This is shown by a new study (archive image)

Source: picture alliance/dpa/Annette Riedl

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Almost a quarter of schoolchildren in Berlin eat and drink less so as not to have to go to the school toilet. This is a finding of a student survey by the German Toilet Organization (GTO) and the University of Bonn. Wet toilet paper on the ceiling or a lack of soap are also mentioned as points of criticism.

It’s not just the stench and dirt that annoy them: according to a study, the school toilets are a major problem area for many schoolchildren in Berlin. Almost half of those surveyed do not even use it to pee or try to avoid it. Around a quarter of the participants even stated that they always or often eat and drink less to avoid having to go to the toilet.

This should be seen as alarming, according to a study by the German Toilet Organization (GTO) and the Institute for Hygiene and Public Health at the University of Bonn, which was presented on Friday. The respondents gave their toilets an average school grade of 4.4.

also read

The study deals, among other things, with damage such as wet toilet paper on the ceiling, lack of soap complained about by students and perceived lack of privacy in the toilet rooms. It is also clear that many schoolgirls find it stressful to have their periods at school.

also read

also read

When asked what the students like about their school toilets, the most common answer was: nothing. Around 60 percent of the participating school administrations also reported that the sanitary facilities were not fully functional.

To improve the situation, the authors of the study recommend, among other things, at least two cleaning cycles per day, structures for reporting defects and quick action to rectify them.

also read

According to the information, this is the first scientific survey on school toilets in Berlin schools. 17 institutions took part, including six high schools, two community schools and nine integrated secondary schools. The respondents were around 950 students between the ages of 14 and 16. Further questionnaires were filled out by school staff. The schools came from eleven of the twelve districts, but could not be representative of all schools in their districts, it said.

The GTO has been pointing out the poor condition of many school toilets for years and, according to its own statements, is committed to human rights-compliant access to sustainable and safe sanitation worldwide.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

ThoseUpload the podcast to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.