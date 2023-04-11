• One more night in intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi, 86, who has been hospitalized since Wednesday at San Raffaele in Milan for pneumonia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. • Zangrillo: «Serious pathology, but the patient responds to the therapy». • by Confalonieri and Paolo Berlusconi the first visits of the day around 4 pm

Silvio Berlusconi spent – from what we learn – a quiet night, the sixth in the cardio-thoraco-vascular intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he was hospitalized last Wednesday.

Marina, Silvio Berlusconi’s eldest daughter, who arrived last night around 9 pm, would have spent the night in hospital next to her father. Marina would have been seen entering the San Raffaele, but not leaving. It would be the first night with her father since her hospitalization. Since yesterday, visits to Berlusconi have been very limited and highly selected.

07:17 – At the San Raffaele there is Orazio Fascina, Marta’s father: who is the former chancellor that Berlusconi calls “dad”

(Fulvio Bufi) In the small circle of people who have access to Berlusconi’s bedside at the San Raffaele, from the other day there is also Horace Fascinathe father of the partner of the leader of Forza Italia, Marta Fascina.

Since the bond between Berlusconi and the young former employee of the Milan press office, who later entered Parliament with FI, was born, the Fascina family have always kept a very low profile. Never a public statement, a comment, a photo.

Orazio apparently was not even present in March 2022 at the symbolic wedding ceremony at Villa Gernetto, although among those who had access to the organization of the party it transpired that there was someone named Orazio on the guest list. No indiscretion, however, on the surname and therefore no certainty whether the father of the “bride” attended the event or not.

Whether or not it was that day at Villa Gernetto, Orazio Fascina, as well as his ex-wife Angela Della Morte, a retired teacher, has always shared and approved of their daughter’s decision to enter into a relationship with Silvio Berlusconi and then move to permanent plant in Arcore, where today it is officially resident. Orazio then went even further than simply approving the bond between his daughter and the former prime minister. With him he formed a deep friendship which in a short time was consolidated to the point that today Berlusconi affectionately calls him “dad”.

