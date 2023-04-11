Home Health Berlusconi and hospitalization at San Raffaele for leukemia, live | Zangrillo: «He can’t get up, but cautious optimism»
Health

Berlusconi and hospitalization at San Raffaele for leukemia, live | Zangrillo: «He can’t get up, but cautious optimism»

by admin
Berlusconi and hospitalization at San Raffaele for leukemia, live | Zangrillo: «He can’t get up, but cautious optimism»

• One more night in intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi, 86, who has been hospitalized since Wednesday at San Raffaele in Milan for pneumonia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
• Zangrillo: «Serious pathology, but the patient responds to the therapy».
• by Confalonieri and Paolo Berlusconi the first visits of the day around 4 pm

07:43 am – Quiet night for Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi spent – from what we learn – a quiet night, the sixth in the cardio-thoraco-vascular intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he was hospitalized last Wednesday.

07:24 am – Daughter Marina would have spent the night in the hospital

Marina, Silvio Berlusconi’s eldest daughter, who arrived last night around 9 pm, would have spent the night in hospital next to her father. Marina would have been seen entering the San Raffaele, but not leaving. It would be the first night with her father since her hospitalization. Since yesterday, visits to Berlusconi have been very limited and highly selected.

07:17 – At the San Raffaele there is Orazio Fascina, Marta’s father: who is the former chancellor that Berlusconi calls “dad”

(Fulvio Bufi) In the small circle of people who have access to Berlusconi’s bedside at the San Raffaele, from the other day there is also Horace Fascinathe father of the partner of the leader of Forza Italia, Marta Fascina.

Since the bond between Berlusconi and the young former employee of the Milan press office, who later entered Parliament with FI, was born, the Fascina family have always kept a very low profile. Never a public statement, a comment, a photo.

See also  Hacker attack on websites of Italian companies and institutions

Orazio apparently was not even present in March 2022 at the symbolic wedding ceremony at Villa Gernetto, although among those who had access to the organization of the party it transpired that there was someone named Orazio on the guest list. No indiscretion, however, on the surname and therefore no certainty whether the father of the “bride” attended the event or not.

Whether or not it was that day at Villa Gernetto, Orazio Fascina, as well as his ex-wife Angela Della Morte, a retired teacher, has always shared and approved of their daughter’s decision to enter into a relationship with Silvio Berlusconi and then move to permanent plant in Arcore, where today it is officially resident. Orazio then went even further than simply approving the bond between his daughter and the former prime minister. With him he formed a deep friendship which in a short time was consolidated to the point that today Berlusconi affectionately calls him “dad”.

(Here the complete article)

07:02 am – The conditions, for now

(Luca Angelini) Silvio Berlusconi responds well to treatment and there is an air of “cautious optimism”.

This is what the medical bulletin issued yesterday by San Raffaele says, but also what Forza Italia sources close to the former premier say.

However, Alberto Zangrillo, his personal doctor and head of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care unit, is keen to underline: «He can’t get up and walk, he’s in intensive cardiac surgery. An intensive care patient is a person who deserves intensive care. You have to have a lot of respect, not only for the patient but also for our work».

See also  Paolo Ascierto, the hundred days of Covid and medicine with a human face: Tuesday the book as a gift with the Morning

For the first time since he was hospitalized in intensive care last Wednesday, Berlusconi would have «sitting» and allegedly underwent some «breathing exercises».

You may also like

Forget the charger plugged into the socket? You...

Eggs are delicious, but how much to eat...

Cancer: when are survivors considered cured?

Taiwan, 26 military jets and 9 Chinese warships...

Which soil for hydrangeas favors the healthy growth...

First the stalking, then the loss of the...

Walk 10,000 steps, drink 2 liters, eat breakfast...

Prostate cancer, mortality in decline and quality of...

Tailor-made, individual solutions and free advice for better...

Pneumonia in immunosuppressed patients (as in the case...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy