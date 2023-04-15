Home » Berlusconi, “calm situation”. Cav still hospitalized, when the next bulletin
Eleventh day in intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized at the San Raffaele in Milan since last April 5 for a lung infection that arose as a consequence of the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia he has been suffering from for some time. Constantly monitoring his conditions Alberto Zangrillo, the personal doctor who was intercepted in the hospital today and reassured reporters about the Cav’s calm situation. Zangrillo who returned in the afternoon after allowing himself the break – victorious – at the Marassi for his Genoa: “If I went to see Genoa and now I’m leaving, you draw your own conclusions. Calm? Yes”.

For the first time, however, today no relative was seen arriving at the hospital, which, however, is still ‘manned’ by, albeit a few, journalists. Empty of fans on the horizon today, except for the ‘blitz’ of the ‘pasionaria’ Noelle with her sign posted last night at the gate of via Olgettina 60: «Faith is the certainty of what we see and what we do not hope for – the ‘very faithful’ writes with a marker pen, quoting a passage from the Bible – we, the faithful, are close to you with the healing touch of prayers, beneficial comfort together with medical care. This test too will pass, a hug dear Silvio like you no other ». The Cav thus prepares to face the night, the next medical bulletin expected not before Monday.

