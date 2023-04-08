Silvio Berlusconi’s clinical situation is complex due to several factors, with a high risk of complications. Specialists believe that treatment in a highly specialized facility, equipped with innovative therapies, is essential to deal with the situation effectively.

Berlusconi’s clinical picture is “complex due to various factors: the pathology in progress, the other pathologies present and the age factor, and this exposes him to the risk of complications,” said Claudio Cerchione, hematologist at the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors Irccs ‘Dino Amadori’ and president of Soho – Italy (Society of Hematologic Oncology Italy).

In pathologies of this type one may run into a «first eventuality represented by the risk of an infectious complication in an already compromised organism. Another is that the chronic disease turns into acute: this happens when there is a hyperproliferation of tumor cells which, at the same time, by invading the bone marrow, prevents the normal production of other crucial cells. These are red blood cells, the lack of which leads to anemia and profound asthenia; white blood cells and neutrophils, the lack of which increases the risk of infection; platelets, the lack of which determines a risk of bleeding», explained the expert.

“Moreover, in some cases in leukemic disease the DNA becomes ‘inactive'” continued the hematologist “leading to mutations in various genes with the effect of further pushing the proliferation of cancer cells. The more these mutations accumulate, the more difficult it becomes for the disease to respond to treatments. However, today innovative experimental therapies are possible which, through a molecular stratification of the pathology, can allow more targeted treatments”.

In Berlusconi’s case, «the reported improvement may be the effect of the supportive therapies that are generally used in these cases, such as erythropoietin, antibiotics and possible transfusions. The effects of chemotherapy, on the other hand, are not immediately visible,” he added