Silvio Berlusconi is currently suffering from a rare form of leukemia known as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. This pathology affects about 1 in 100,000 individuals and manifests itself in a very varied way, however, it is always characterized by an increase in monocytes, a type of white blood cell that performs important immune functions. Unfortunately, there is no definitive cure for this disease except through a bone marrow transplant, a therapy that is not feasible for elderly people.

This was explained to beraking latest news Salute by Fabrizio Pane, member of the scientific committee of the AIL (Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma), professor of Hematology and director of the Uo of Hematology and Transplants Aou Federico II of Naples.

It is “a chronic pathology and the patient, if elderly, must be managed with the awareness of having the objective of containing the progression and managing possible complications”, said Pane.

«It should also be emphasized that careful and wise management of the disease and its complications can preserve the quality of life and any work activities, which is an important objective of the therapy of the disease, particularly in elderly patients. Some cases – continued the expert – tend to have a greater tendency towards an increase in leukocytes (so-called hyperproliferative forms), others cytopenia (anaemia, leukopenia or thrombocytopenia, so-called ‘dysplastic’ cases). The onset is generally subtle, often paucisymptomatic and not easily identifiable. Some cases may show a decline in immunity with recurrent infections. The response to cytoreductive therapies (modernly based on hypomethylating drugs) is also very heterogeneous. The fact that an elderly patient is affected by it, as with all neoplastic diseases, is an aggravating factor».

For this blood disease, “complications are not unexpected and shouldn’t surprise: continuous monitoring is needed,” Pane underlined.