Fi breathes a sigh of relief but knots remain, Mulè: “Shame on those who talk about a split”

Forza Italia breathes a sigh of relief for the conditions of Silvio Berlusconi, who according to the latest medical bulletin issued yesterday by San Raffaele would be in “progressive and constant improvement”, and starts the countdown to embrace its leader again, hospitalized from Wednesday in the Segrate hospital for a pulmonary infection in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Those who have had the opportunity to talk to him in the last few hours say that the former prime minister is reacting well to his hospitalization, and his mood is described as “high”. At the political level, however, the speculations on the future of the blue party and the rumors that speak of a deterioration in relations between the governing wing headed by the deputy premier and coordinator of Fi Antonio Tajani and the component close to the Senate group leader Licia Ronzulli have not subsided .

Giorgio Mulè, vice president of the Chamber and parliamentarian close to Ronzulli, takes care of dismissing the rumors of a split: “Those who talk about the risk of a split should be ashamed only to think about it at this moment”, the former director of ‘Panorama’ tells beraking latest news. To those who ask him whether we will have a photograph of a divided party at the force convention scheduled in Milan on May 5-6, Mulè replies confidently: “It is not a real photograph. It is the one that those who do not want the good of Berlusconi and Come on Italy”. The Fi exponent welcomes the latest updates on President Berlusconi’s conditions: “Every good news is good news“.

The jolt marked by the new appointments rewarded Tajani’s governing line, strengthening the link between Forza Italia and the Meloni government. This is demonstrated by the conversation held in recent days between the premier and the new blue group leader in the Chamber Paolo Barelli. “It is no coincidence that I have good relations with Giorgia Meloni. We have been friends since, as a young councilor of the province of Rome, he already showed determination and leadership qualities”, the president of deputies Fi told beraking latest news on Easter day, ensuring loyalty to the executive.