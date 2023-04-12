Home Health Berlusconi hospitalized for leukemia, tomorrow the bulletin on his conditions – breaking latest news
Silvio Berlusconi continues to be hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he has been since Wednesday due to pneumonia which has led to the worsening of his chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

The hospital does not plan to provide today’s bulletins on the health conditions of the founder of Forza Italia, who is 86 years old.

The new bulletin could instead arrive tomorrow, Thursday: and it would be the third after those of April 6 and Easter Monday.

In the last bulletin, signed by professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, there was talk of a “cautious optimism” and a “progressive and constant improvement”.

Today, Berlusconi received a visit from his son Luigi and Orazio Fascina, the father of Marta, the senator’s partner.

Berlusconi’s progress, according to what was declared by the Foreign Minister and national coordinator of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani, «is proceeding well, the doctors are satisfied with how he reacts to the treatments, it is a positive fact that things are improving. On 5 and 6 May there will be a great Forza Italia event in Milan and we hope to have him on stage».

Article being updated…

