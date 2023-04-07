Home Health Berlusconi hospitalized in intensive care for pulmonary infection and leukemia: he is vigilant
Berlusconi hospitalized in intensive care for pulmonary infection and leukemia: he is vigilant

Calenda: “Best wishes to Berlusconi, Action is not just centrism”

“I don’t want to make political comments on something that has to do with a person’s health. Wishing Berlusconi my best wishes, I think that the Action proposal cannot be translated into terms of moderation and centrism. We believe that in Italian politics let pragmatism and the ability to achieve be absent and instead ideological clashes abound, such as the one between Meloni and Schlein. Berlusconi represented a great story, a partisan story, which on the other side generated an equal and opposite reaction: vote for us because there is Berlusconi. Or Meloni. A wrong scheme. We want to overcome it”. Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, says it in an interview with The print.

