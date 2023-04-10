Home Health Berlusconi hospitalized in San Raffaele: the news on his health conditions. Zangrillo: “Cautious optimism”
Health

Berlusconi hospitalized in San Raffaele: the news on his health conditions. Zangrillo: “Cautious optimism”

by admin
Berlusconi hospitalized in San Raffaele: the news on his health conditions. Zangrillo: “Cautious optimism”

Fan travels 16 hours from Calabria to bring him holy water

“I left at 7 yesterday with Flixbus, I arrived this morning after a 16-hour journey. I came directly for Uncle Silvio, I brought the votive dress and a small bottle of holy water from San Francesco di Paola and some holy pictures” . Ettore Fragale, 67, a retired bank employee, reached the San Raffaele hospital in Milan this morning, where Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized. In front of the entrance in via Olgettina 60, to those who asked him if he was hopeful, the man declared: “Why not? If I came here it is because we need Silvio, even if I vote for Lega”.

See also  Attention, only 30 grams per day of this food prevents heart attack and diabetes

You may also like

According to a study, the pill increases the...

What to do if myopia in a child...

These nail designs are trending!

Usa, shooting in Kentucky: at least five dead...

Abbiocco after lunch, what is it due to?...

At Easter: spring kitchen from DAS! Cooking Studio...

HuidaGene appoints new members for the Scientific Advisory...

Moderna: “We are experimenting with anti-cancer vaccines. Ready...

Constant craving for chocolate, you may suffer from...

Minister Gröhe on the 2016 federal budget

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy