Fan travels 16 hours from Calabria to bring him holy water

“I left at 7 yesterday with Flixbus, I arrived this morning after a 16-hour journey. I came directly for Uncle Silvio, I brought the votive dress and a small bottle of holy water from San Francesco di Paola and some holy pictures” . Ettore Fragale, 67, a retired bank employee, reached the San Raffaele hospital in Milan this morning, where Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized. In front of the entrance in via Olgettina 60, to those who asked him if he was hopeful, the man declared: “Why not? If I came here it is because we need Silvio, even if I vote for Lega”.