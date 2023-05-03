Berlusconi how is he? Resignation close to a month after admission to San Raffaele. “It’s a matter of days”

His brother Paolo also arrives at the San Raffaele
Paolo Berlusconi, Silvio’s brother, has also arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where the former prime minister has been hospitalized since 5 April. The children Eleonora, Marina, Pier Silvio and Barbara are already inside. In the afternoon, his historic friend Fedele Confalonieri also came to visit him
The Cav prepares the greeting at the Milan convention
Silvio Berlusconi’s clinical picture improves, hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan since last April 5 to treat a lung infection in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Everything suggests, according to what is learned from Italian sources, that the Cav may return to Arcore during the week, probably just in time to be able to connect by telephone with the Fi convention, scheduled in Milan from 5 to 6 May. Indeed, the hope of force leaders is that the former prime minister will be able to make his voice heard at the end of the event, which aims to relaunch the party. Once again, however, the presence of the ‘boss at a political appointment will depend on his doctors, who are monitoring him day and night and want to avoid’ relapses. At the moment, no one knows when he will be discharged from hospital but the well-informed are betting that the ‘returned to Villa San Martino’ is expected this week. In recent days Berlusconi, they say, has been repeating that he can’t wait to go home and on the field once again. Those who have heard him in the last few hours have found him on the spot and focused on the organization of Fi. And there are those who predict a new round of appointments on his return.
Berlusconi towards resignation from hospital in the next 48 hours
Silvio Berlusconi could be discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan in the next few days. As far as we know, probably already tomorrow or Thursday. The former prime minister was hospitalized last April 5 to treat a lung infection that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. The next medical bulletin is expected for tomorrow.
The children reunited at the San Raffaele
Almost all of Silvio Berlusconi’s children gathered at the San Raffaele, all of whom arrived within minutes. The eldest daughter Marina recently arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where her father has been hospitalized since last April 5th. Only a few minutes later she was joined by her brother Pier Silvio, who in turn drove into the structure. Both sons arrived shortly after Fedele Confalonieri left, who stayed on for about 20 minutes. A very short distance from Marina and Pier Silvio, Barbara Berlusconi also arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where the former prime minister has been hospitalized since last April 5th. The three children entered the facility within a few minutes of entering via Olgettina 60, aboard different cars. Inside there is also the daughter Eleonora, who arrived to visit first, shortly after lunchtime.
Visiting Confalonieri: «He’s better and works at Forza Italia conventions»
Mediaset president Fedele Confalonieri arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan around 2.45 pm to meet Silvio Berlusconi. Since last April 5, the day of his hospitalization, the historic friend of the former prime minister has visited him almost daily. In the late morning, his daughter Eleonora Berlusconi also entered the hospital.