Berlusconi in “constant improvement”, leaves intensive care

After 12 days the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi leaves the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to be transferred to another department. To allow the transfer, which was scheduled for today, is the “constant improvement” of his clinical picture of which professors Alberto Zangrillo and the head physician Fabio Ciceri had spoken about in their latest bulletin.

Paolo Berlusconi, arriving at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to visit his brother, he answered “yes”, smiling and nodding, to those who asked him about the ex premier’s resignation from the intensive care unit. From behind the car window, she gave reporters a thumbs up, saying “everything is fine” and then making a gesture of invitation to caution with her hands: “Slowly”. “I hope to finish this work of yours soon: it means that everything is going well”, she concluded before crossing the gate of via Olgettina 60.

