Berlusconi in intensive care for cardiovascular problems
Health

(ANSA) – ROME, 05 APR – Silvio Berlusconi, it is learned, was hospitalized in intensive care for cardiovascular problems at the San Raffaele hospital where he arrived with respiratory distress. The situation of the former premier is currently stable. (HANDLE).

