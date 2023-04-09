Silvio Berlusconi’s first daughter, Marina, returned a few hours ago to San Raffaele where her father has been hospitalized for five days: this is the second visit by the president of Fininvest on Easter day. She had already been in the Milanese hospital in the early afternoon to personally wish the head of Forza Italia, remaining inside the structure, however, for only ten minutes. Now the second visit. Another of the daughters, Eleonora Berlusconi, joined the former premier in the intensive care unit and shortly afterwards Orazio Fascina, father of Marta Fascina, Forza Italia deputy and companion of the Cavaliere, who has never abandoned the hospital since her hospitalization healthcare facility. The last to come out a little while ago was professor Alberto Zangrillo: Berlusconi’s personal doctor announced yesterday, April 8, that there would be no update bulletins on the president’s health conditions on Easter day.

A very delicate Easter

It is a very delicate Easter that of Silvio Berlusconi, who has reached the fifth day of hospitalization in intensive care, but also of prudent hope for his family and collaborators. Admitted to the San Raffaele in Milan for some complications related to the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he has been suffering for about two years, the former prime minister continues to fight to restore his health, surrounded by his closest loved ones. While in these festive hours the doctors are silent about the official clinical updates, his daughter Marina Berlusconi went to the intensive care unit of the Milanese hospital to personally wish the founder of Forza Italia in the early afternoon. She entered with her car with tinted windows from the gate in via Olgettina, she left the structure after about ten minutes. The president of Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri, who stayed at the San Raffaele for about half an hour, also brought support to his lifelong friend. “The situation is difficult,” Professor Alberto Zangrillo explained yesterday, “but Berlusconi is reacting well to the treatment.” Medical checks for the former prime minister. After a quiet night spent, according to what has been learned, both Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant and Oncohematology Units, went to the hospital in the morning to visit the patient and check the values ​​useful for monitoring the response trend to treatments.

«Here for him also on Easter day»

Marco Macrì, a Berlusconi fan from Lecce who has been stationed in front of the San Raffaele in Milan for days, is also among the president’s loyalists. «It’s worth it for Silvio», he says, explaining that he arrived three days ago directly from the province of Lecce and that «friends never leave each other, especially in times of need» The intention is to stay in front of the buildings of the hospital «until Silvio returns to Arcore».

