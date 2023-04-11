4
- Berlusconi, latest news: quiet night in hospital but remains in intensive care. And visiting comes an ilmessaggero.it
- Orazio Fascina, Marta’s father, at the San Raffaele: who is the former chancellor that Berlusconi calls “dad” Corriere della Sera
- For Berlusconi ‘progressive and constant improvement’ – Politics ANSA agency
- Berlusconi hospitalized, Sgarbi: “All Italians are around his bed, like when he dies … La7 News
- At B’s bedside also his father-in-law Fascina Daily fact
