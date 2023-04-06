Home Health Berlusconi: Locatelli, pneumonia compatible with leukemia – Health
Health

“President Berlusconi is treated by professionals of great value. Leukemia, if this is really the diagnosis, weakens the immune system and therefore predisposes to the development of even serious infectious diseases, including pneumonia”. This is what Franco Locatelli, head of the research area and clinical area of ​​Oncohematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, said on the sidelines of the press conference to present a clinical study on the use of Car therapies -T in neuroblastoma.

