Berlusconi on video: ‘I’m here for you’, standing ovation at the FI convention

“Here I am, here for you, wearing a shirt and jacket for the first time in over a month”. Thus the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, speaking with a video at the party convention in Milan. Seated at a desk with a bundle of papers in front of him, two copies of his book and a glass of water, in the background a Forza Italia billboard, the tricolor and European flags, the former prime minister he delivers his speech in an at times tired voice. A standing ovation welcomes the intervention of the president of Forza Italia after a month of hospitalization at the San Raffaele. TAll the participants stood up when Berlusconi appeared on the big screen The president of Forza Italia appears in the video dressed in a dark blue jacket and shirt, sitting at his desk, with the party pin pinned to his chest. On the table a glass of water and two of the books he wrote ‘L’Italia che ho in mente’ and ‘Discourses for democracy’. “It’s the first time I’ve worn a shirt and jacket since I was hospitalized,” he said. Behind him the flag of Italy and Europe and the poster of the Forza Italia convention.

“A few nights ago, here at the San Raffaele, I suddenly woke up with a question in my head that I couldn’t get rid of. ‘Why am I here? What am I doing here? What am I fighting for here?’. Near me my Martha was watching. I asked her the same question too. ‘Why we are here?’. And she said to me “We are here because you have worked so hard, you are working hard because to save our democracy and our freedom”. I’m really going to get excited about doing that.” This was stated by the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, speaking with a video at the party convention in Milan.

Silvio Berlusconi in his video intervention at the Forza Italia Convention is telling how between 1993 and January 1994 the idea of ​​his descent into the field matured. Berlusconi started from a meeting with Fininvest pollsters in 1993 who announced to him “the victory of the Communists” in the imminent early elections, and the subsequent stages up to his announcement on TV with the Forza Italia Foundation.

“We are the essential and loyal pillar of this majority, we are the backbone of this government. This is why we are in the field, to ensure that its decisions are truly correct, fair, balanced”. Said the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, speaking with a video at the party convention in Milan. “Forza Italia is for us as a secular religion, the religion of freedom that Benedetto Croce spoke of, a religion of the heart, of the mind, a commitment to ourselves, our children, the Italians. Please, let’s go on like this, with conviction, enthusiasm, passion. No one will be able to defeat us, you will see that the Italians will consider us their lay saints, the saints of their freedom and well-being. I will be with you with the same enthusiasm and the same commitment as in 1994, the future belongs to our ideas, the future belongs to us it must guarantee true and complete freedom”. Thus Silvio Berlusconi closes his video at the FI convention. “In just a few months, the government has brought home results that we are proud of”. Silvio Berlusconi said this when speaking with a video at the Forza Italia Convention.

“Only a great man, a great statesman, a great political leader after a month of hospitalization has the strength to address his family, to Italy with a message that will claim our identity”. This was stated by the national coordinator of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani from the stage of the party convention, speaking of the video message from Silvio Berlusconi which will close the event.

“With 30 years of history Forza Italia looks forward, this will be the message that Berlusconi will send and you will all be touched by the great humanity of this leader, who is our guide and will be for a long time to come – he added -. done, after a month of hospitalization, to stay with us demonstrates his human greatness and the fact that he is a statesman, a great leader, he is not only our leader but much, much more”.

“His message will be very emotional from all points of view”, concluded Tajani who then underlined the respect “of his allies who have never let him lack their solidarity, both Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini and he will also remember this nearness”.

“Many signals have come from here. Forza Italia is a living and leading force that also wants to be a reference for the many voters of the Democratic Party, ex-Christian Democrats, ex-Socialists and moderates who are a little worried about the leftward turn of the democratic party” . This was stated by the national coordinator of the party Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the second day of work at the Forza Italia convention in Milan. “There’s a space to occupy there,” he concluded.

“One can do what he wants in a democracy but it doesn’t seem to me a logical response to what has been done”. Thus the national coordinator of Forza Italia and deputy prime minister commented on the protest of the unions, today in the streets against the government. “The government has done everything it could to help workers: we have reduced the tax wedge up to 7% and we are working to keep it even with a stable choice starting next year”, concluded Tajani on the sidelines of the Forza convention Italy.

