The situation remains complex but stable for Silvio Berlusconi who has been admitted to San Raffaele since yesterday. The night passed without news, the former prime minister is always on the alert. It was learned in the morning in circles close to the former prime minister that he is continuing intensive therapy to re-establish correct blood oxygenation.

He started the chemotherapy to fight a form of leukaemia that hit him and forced his hospitalization. The first administration took place yesterday, after hospitalization. His conditions, according to what we learn, remain stable.

According to what has been learned in the San Raffaele hospital environment, for the moment, however, no medical bulletin will be issued on the clinical conditions of the former prime minister.

The serious oxygenation problems, which have put the cardiovascular and respiratory systems under stress, at risk of infections, including pneumonia, could also derive from difficulties in the functioning of the spinal cord, it is always said in circles close to the former prime minister.

Silvio Berlusconi’s brother, Paolo, returned today to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Yesterday, all of his children stopped by the facility to visit him.

Silvio Berlusconi’s younger son Luigi and daughter Marina also arrived at the hospital.

“There is a lot of concern, I hope there is in him, because it is only his turn, a resistance even to this latest attack which today has a sinister name, leukemia”. The Undersecretary for Culture said it, Vittorio Sgarbi, in Turin on the sidelines of the presentation of the exhibition on Leonardo. “Leukemia can be of different types – he added – but it is clear that Berlusconi is faced with an evidently difficult situation, from which he miraculously has to get out and it is hoped by all his friends that he will get out”.

“I spoke to Professor Zangrillo this morning, he told me that Silvio Berlusconi spent a quiet night, conditions are stable. The best way for us to stay close to him is to work on the territorial reorganization in view of the administrative elections in May, as he said in several messages in recent days”. The deputy prime minister and foreign minister said so Antonio Tajani to Uno Mattina on Rai 1. “Berlusconi worked until the day before last night. We hope that the lion will soon return to lead the party, he never gives up. He is the leader of our party, he is the leader of Fi”. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani declared on One morning on Rai 1. “We are busy in anticipation of a Forza Italia event in May, we are working on territorial reorganization and the strengthening of the party to have a more widespread presence on the territory. He was really very active until the day before last night. We all want to be optimistic“, he added.

“President Berlusconi has found a posthumous infection of something he already had. He had been hospitalized for tests, I understand that he spent a quiet night and in the next few hours we will understand the evolution. We hope positive. The president wants Forza Italia’s activity to go ahead quickly and not to stop. Berlusconi is vigilant. We are in contact with him, the demonstration of 5 and 6 May is confirmed. I worked with him until midnight on Saturday: Berlusconi is a very active person, in love with Forza Italia”. the group leader in the Chamber of Fi, Paolo Barellito the microphones of Rtl 102.5 “I don’t understand what they are saying about leukaemia. The whole world is worried about Berlusconi, who is leaving his mark with his activity. Today there will be a medical bulletin which I hope will give relief. allo Spiegel to France24, from El Pais in Al Jazeera and even in the Australian News.