The hematology expert Fabrizio Breadto the microphones ofberaking latest news Saluteexplained in detail the characteristics of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMLM) diagnosed a Silvio Berlusconi. The expert defined the pathology as a “rare disease” from which “there is no cure” but with which “one can live with.”

Contacted by beraking latest news Salutethe expert Fabrizio Breadmember of the scientific committee of the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail), professor of Hematology and director of the Hematology and Transplant Unit Aou Federico II of Naples, explained in detail what are the characteristics of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which Silvio Berlusconi suffers. It’s about a “very rare disease, about 1 case per 100,000 inhabitants, with very heterogeneous expressions, but always characterized by an increase in monocytes, a type of white blood cell with important immune function,” he said. “It is not a disease that can be cured only with a bone marrow transplant, a therapy that is not practicable in elderly people. So it is a chronic pathology and the patient, if elderly, must be managed with the awareness of having the objective of containing the progression and managing possible complications”.

“It should also be emphasized that careful and wise management of the disease and its complications can preserve the quality of life and any work activities, which is an important objective of the therapy of the disease, especially in elderly patients,” Pane underlined.

“Rare disease, you can’t cure it but you can live with it”

The expert then illustrated some cases related to the disease and also what are yours characteristics when it occurs in elderly patients. “Some cases tend to have a greater tendency towards an increase in leukocytes (so-called hyperproliferative forms), others cytopenia (anaemia, leukopenia or thrombocytopenia, so-called ‘dysplastic’ cases). The onset is generally subtle, often paucisymptomatic and not easily identifiable. Some cases may show a decline in immunity with recurrent infections. The response to cytoreductive therapies (modernly based on hypomethylating drugs) is equally very heterogeneous”, explained Pane. And he added: “The fact that an elderly patient is affected, as with all neoplastic diseases, is an aggravating factor”.

The member of the Ail committee also underlined that, in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, “le complications are not unexpected and should not come as a surprise: continuous monitoring is needed”.

Pane also reported that there is a possibility that the disease impairs the ability to metabolize foreign substances or could have side effects of the most commonly used drugs.

Compared to any new therapies on the way, the expert admitted there aren’t many new ones. “There are hypomethylating agents that act on DNA: they are new, but not so recent and the results obtained are not as relevant as with other diseases,” he concluded.