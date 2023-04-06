news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 APR – Silvio Berlusconi is following the therapies at San Raffaele and – according to sources close to him – he is vigilant. In the medical bulletin signed by Professor Alberto Zangrillo it is explained that the blue leader is suffering from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. “The therapeutic strategy in place – explains the bulletin – provides for the treatment of the pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of pre-existing clinical conditions”. (HANDLE).

