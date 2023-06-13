Berlusconi, the Fininvest empire to Marina and Pier Silvio. The knot of dimensions divided into (almost) equal parts

His empire beyond Silvio. The story of “a pragmatic dreamer, who tries to turn dreams into reality” will now have to continue in his own inheritance. To define his path from the first steps of his debut as an entrepreneur in the 60s, always the subject of suspicions and legends, in the real estate world and then the transition to TV and football up to finance, it was the same Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi, family and friends gathered at Villa San Martino. Granddaughter Luna: «We will miss her dearly»

For some time the Knight had tried to draw certain lines so that the companies of his empire would survive its founder. A difficult fit with two families and a stormy divorce like the one with Verónica Lario. Vivendi’s blitz in the capital of Mediaset had then threatened these “lines” for years, questioning the future of TV control. But then the agreement with Vincent Bollorè’s holding in 2021 paved the way for an easier generational transition. So once the divorce with Veronica has also been filed, the balances and “weights” between Berlusconi’s five children and the two marriages seem to be clearer. On the one hand, the firstborn Marina e Pier Silvio, children of his first wife, Carla Dall’Oglio, and strengthened by the years spent in the companies of the group. And on the other Barbara, Eleonora e Luigi, Veronica’s children, always de facto out of the family business. But it will be the will that confirms them by rattling off assets worth 6.8 billion according to Forbes. Only in front of the notary will it be discovered whether part of the properties and accounts will be destined for the third wife Marta Fascina married in a marriage without legal value in 2022.

THE TWO WEIGHTS

Fininvest, the family holding company, represents the heart of the economic empire, with a turnover of almost 4 billion, more than 15,000 employees and a profit of over 360 million in 2021. In addition to controlling MediaForEurope, formerly Mediaset, it has the keys of the Mondadori group, participates in Mediolanum with 30%, and owns the Teatro Manzoni and Monza football. A heritage to which must be added dream villas and properties only partially kept in Dolcedrago, the holding controlled by Cavaliere himself and with a small share of Marina and Pier Silvio. Well, Fininvest is controlled by the seven holding companies, four of which have so far been directly owned by Silvio Berlusconi for about 61%. The rest is divided equally among the children with shares of 7.65%. Equal share rights for all, therefore. Even if the branch of the youngest children has in fact had a greater weight so far.

But at stake are other rights acquired over the years on the pitch. Pier Silvio, CEO of MediaForEurope, considers home TVs as a “product” of him. While Marina, determined like her father, has put down roots in Mondadori, of which she is president, as well as leading Fininvest itself as president, whose board includes Luigi and Barbara as well as Pier Silvio. In truth, Barbara, former president of Milan, has never hidden her propensity for publishing and years ago a role for her in Mondadori and Fininvest was also hypothesized in case Marina entered politics, but she did not Nothing. After all, Marina does not give up space easily. Eleonora and Luigi, on the other hand, have always dealt with something else. They are entrepreneurs but do not have important roles in the family businesses and are also owners of Bel Immobiliare. Now the first delicate reorganization will concern Fininvest, despite the call “to continuity in every aspect” expressed yesterday in a press release from the holding company.

THE LEGACY

That 61% of the group must be divided by a share equal to two thirds of the value, equally among the five children (with 8.13% each so that they have almost 16% each). But the discretion of the person drawing up the will, in this case the Knight, allows the remaining 33% of the share (equal to 20.4% of Fininvest) to be distributed at choice in order to ensure control to Pier Silvio and Marina who could have up to 26% per person, overall, in case of total destination of the available quota. Dosing this quota makes it possible to secure the governance of the group, preventing any family storms, and therefore to keep the downstream balance between Mediaset and Mondadori unchanged. Unless different agreements between the brothers. It is a question of securing stability bearing in mind that there are two routes traced over the years by Silvio Berlusconi himself.

The first objective is to build “that pan-European house of television” which has been in the making for some time. Cavaliere himself had referred to the “suitable synergies in Europe to compete in a now global market” in the autumn of 2020 in the face of sales rumors from Fininvest, suggesting even a small step backwards by the family compared to a group European, but not a disengagement. Because the second objective proclaimed by Berlusconi is the maintenance of the Italian roots. “Mediaset is a heritage of the country and will remain Italian,” he said. Now we will see.

