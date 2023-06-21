Berlusconi, the latest M5s outrage in the Senate: “Hypocritical beatification”

The controversies over state funerals and national mourning were not enough, the 5 Star Movement also replied in the Senate, where a commemoration for the death of Silvio Berlusconi was held on Tuesday 20 June. “Please observe a few seconds of silence in his memory”, said Ignazio La Russa in the Chamber after a heartfelt speech on the founder of Forza Italia, recalling “the lights that far outweigh the shadows” and reserving a jab for those who after the death of the former Cav has made him the protagonist of attacks and poisons. After the minute’s silence requested by the president of the Senate, the applause of the hemicycle rose, but not all. The M5S group did not join the ovation in the Chamber and during the speeches there was no applause from the opposition benches.

“Today the Senate stops (again) to commemorate B. As the 5 Star Movement we have chosen not to participate in this which will certainly be the umpteenth beatification of a man who has folded everything to his own advantage and use, from justice to information , from the institutions, to the bodies of women”, announced on Facebook Alessandra Maiorino, leader of the 5Stelle group in the Senate. “After the celebratory hangover which we were forced to witness, and which we categorically refused to participate – continues Maiorino – we will continue to fight to re-establish public ethics and historical truth. What our community, also born as a reaction to Berlusconi then prevailing in our country, thinks of the character of Arcore, our president Conte said it masterfully during the great demonstration last Saturday “.

Poisons out of time that also involve Rai: “While public TV broadcasts live this umpteenth mystification of history, we prefer to listen to these words instead”, concludes Maiorino by publishing the speech of the leader of the movement Giuseppe Conte from the stage of the Rome demonstration of 17 June. Words and gestures that follow what was seen in Lombardy where the councilors of the 5 Star Movement, together with Paolo Romano, regional councilor of the Democratic Party, left the courtroom during the commemoration of the leader of Forza Italia who died on 12 June.

