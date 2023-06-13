Berlusconi, the maxi-banner of the Azzurri fans on the Naples seafront

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live updates
- Exclusive direct
«I am a Neapolitan born in Milan». Rest in peace Silvio! Curve A
The maxi-banner in large letters dedicated by the Azzurri fans to Berlusconi appeared on the seafront.
The phrase in quotation marks is the famous one from Cav when he declared his love for our city. And he went on like this: «I am as volcanic as the Vesuvius».
Read the full article
on Il Mattino