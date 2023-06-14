Berlusconi, the state funeral in the Cathedral: the emotional embrace between the five children, Fascina in the front row: the coffin crosses Milan

Today is the day of national mourning. Family and friends met in Arcore to say a last farewell to the President. In the chapel of Villa San Martino yesterday there was an embrace between Berlusconi’s brother, Paolo, and his five children gathered around the coffin. A moment of profound recollection, reported in the pages of the Corsera, to say goodbye for the last time to the Knight who changed Italy.

Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi. All together, stronger than ever in a moment in which they have to carry on with their own strength, in a moment in which they have not lost a guide other than a father. A sense of unity that they communicated on the pages of major newspapers. The page bought on The Reformist in which they turn to the «Sweet Papa», and say to him: «Thanks for life. Thanks for the love. You will always live within us». Signed simply Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora, Luigi, above a photo of Berlusconi in profile, smiling.

Cameras, photographers and the crowd of citizens and institutions. Everything is ready in Piazza Duomo in Milan to pay him due homage with the ceremony which will begin at 3 pm. The children, united as their father wanted, will sit on the benches on the right in the central nave of the Cathedral. For the Knight they are national mourning and state funeral planned. As confirmed by the curia of Milan, the funeral will be presided over by Mario Delpiniarchbishop of the Lombard capital and will see the participation of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

The live broadcast of the State Funeral –

Ore 14-30. The crowd in Piazza Duomo is immense

Ore 14-24. Silvio Berlusconi’s coffin is leaving from Villa San Martino. The emotion of those present was great.

2.10 pm – Silvio Berlusconi’s coffin will cross Milan, escorted by family members who will be on board the cars that will follow the funeral procession that will leave from Villa San Martino, the Arcore residence. The former premier’s family members will then take their places in the front rows to the right of the cathedral’s altar – including his current partner Marta Fascina and his ex-wife Veronica Lario – on the opposite side the authorities, starting with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who , as per ceremonial, he will be the last to enter the Cathedral for the funeral.

ORE 14 – Six chairs with the names of ‘Marta, Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi’. It is the first row on the right side of the nave of the Milan Cathedral, reserved for family members, awaiting the arrival of Silvio Berlusconi’s coffin for the state funeral. Here should – according to reports from the breaking latest news – therefore sit the companion Marta Fascina and the five children of the Knight. Secondly, the grandchildren and ex-wife Veronica Lario.

Unlike the solemn funeralto whom the highest institutional offices participate but which are not funded by the Governmenti state funeral provide for both points, according to the law n. 36 of 7 February 1987. Among the expenses paid by the state not only the organization of the funeral rite but also the transportation of the body and his burial.

Normally, the funerals of this type are reserved, and indeed mandatory – unless otherwise indicated by the family – for the president of the Republic, of the Senate, of the Chamber of Deputies, of the Council of Ministers of the Constitutional Court.

For these offices, state funerals are foreseen in any circumstance, whether they are still in office or if the disappearance occurs after their mandate. Those for whom Palazzo Chigi pays the funeral also include the ministers of the Republic, but only if they are in office at the time of death.

The ceremonial

The rules scan the moments and gestures of the ceremony, and provide indications on the dress code of the participants, on the honours, on the setting up of the funeral home and on the display of the national flag.

On the subject of clothing, dark or black suits are foreseen for both men and women, with the addition of a few more precautions in the case of funerals of presidents or former presidents of the Republic. In this circumstance, the men it is required to wear a long black tie and, sometimes, tailcoat and black waistcoat, together with the rosette-shaped decoration. For the donnehowever, a long black dress with a brooch-shaped decoration and a black veil to cover the face is obligatory. Military and belonging to armed bodies, finally, they will in any case wear the uniform, following the indications of the departments to which they belong.

The burial chamber in general it must be closed to citizens within an hour of sunset and can also be set up in the offices of the bodies to which the deceased belonged. In Berlusconi’s specific case, however, no burial chamber was set up to guarantee public order and safety and flag of the country will not wrap his coffin.

The latter, in fact, is a plus that is reserved for presidents or former presidents of the Republic, soldiers or civil servants who have fallen for their country, victims of terrorist actions or attacks by organized crime and Gold Medals for Military Valor.

Military honors to the coffin at the entrance and exit of the Milanese Cathedral; the presence of a government representative, in this case President Mattarella himself, with a crown in a prominent position compared to the others; an official commemorative oration.