Silvio Berlusconi he left the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he had been hospitalized since Monday to undergo medical checks.

Yesterday, Wednesday 29 March, he had received a visit from his younger son, Luigi; the previous day his brother had gone to see him Paolo.

Berlusconi was last hospitalized in San Raffaele just over a year ago, in January 2022, at the turn of the election of the President of the Republic. That time, hospitalization had been caused by a urinary tract infection, which had made it necessary to apply massive therapies. The founder of Forza Italia has been hospitalized several other times over the past few years.

In September 2020, Berlusconi tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, and developed symptoms of Covid-19, including bilateral pneumonia.

In June 2016 he had been operated on – again at the San Raffaele – with open heart surgery to replace the aortic valve, and in 2019 he had been operated on for intestinal obstruction.



