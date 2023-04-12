“Berlusconi can’t get up and walk yet”. These, on Tuesday 11 April, were the words of Alberto Zangrillo, doctor of the leader of Forza Italia and head of the San Raffaele department in Milan, where the Cavaliere is located hospitalized since last Wednesday.

“If a patient is in intensive care for cardiac surgery, it means that he cannot get up and walk – said Zangrillo, denying some information published about the state of health of the former prime minister -. We are serious people, everything has a limit. We must stick to the press release signed by me and Ciceri, so if news comes out that doesn’t answer the truth, it’s what in jargon is called fake “.

On Tuesday, his children Marina and Pier Silvio and his brother Paolo went to visit Berlusconi. While another banner appeared outside the hospital in support of the force leader. The poster, hung on a gate in front of the San Raffaele, read: “Come on Silvio. You are the greatest president this country has ever had. We still need you, giant. Tvb. Signed by FG ​​Napoli”. In recent days, several admirers of the former prime minister have arrived from different parts of Italy.

“This morning I understand the tending to positive news you have given in recent days – was the comment of the group leader of Fi in the Chamber Paolo Barelli in replying to journalists on Berlusconi’s state of health -. Cautious optimism, always under the supervision of the doctors: they are the ones who have to say how things are”.







