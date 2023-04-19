Bernini, the 30% increase in Medicine places is confirmed – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 19 – “Tomorrow I will be given the report of the working group that we created for access to the degree courses in Medicine and Surgery and on which Professor Gaudio, the president of Crui, the president of the State-Regions Conference, together with representatives of the Ministry of Health We believe, even if I have to wait for the report to be presented, that starting next year there will be a 30% increase in access to university degree courses in Medicine and Surgery”. This was confirmed by the Ministry of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, on the sidelines of the presentation in Rome of the Race for the cure, underway at CONI.



At the same time, however, Bernini added, “we will continue to work on specialization schools, because it would not be fair to open up to degree courses and leave a bottleneck on specializations. This will constitute the second step of the working group”. (HANDLE).

