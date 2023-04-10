Matthew Berrettini break the taboo Montecarlo, conquering the first success of his career on Monaco soil. In the 1st round of the Masters 1000the Roman (number 22 in the ranking) overtook 6-4, 6-2 the American Maxime Cressy. As favourite, Matteo took advantage of the American’s certainly not land-dwelling characteristics, convicted of 14 double faults and by the terrible 49% of firsts in the field. It was enough for the blue to check (79% of firsts in the field and 74% yield) to bend the resistance of his rival, for a test that gave positive responses also on attitude and mental stability. The challenge of the 2nd round against will be of a very different kind Francisco Cerundolo, specialist on red, Argentinian n°33 in the ranking, who eliminated the 11th seed Cameron Norrie: there are no precedents between the two. The tournament is live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis e in streaming su NOW.

Berrettini: “Energy had run out, now I’m physical and willing”

“I’m the first to be happy – said Matteo at the end of the match -. The beginning of the year was tough for many reasons, but I’m here to do what I love. It’s not easy to face Cressy, she plays at a high level, I’m happy with how I played. I am satisfied, I did a great job with my team but I need to put matches and victories in my legs. I grew up on clay, I love playing here. Looking at the results, I can’t complain, I had an operation on my right hand and it wasn’t easy to recover after so many injuries. It takes a lot of energy to recover. I didn’t have much anymore, but now the tank is full. This is a tournament that I really care about, and I had never won a game. I put a lot of energy into it. I hope to have a good season on clay, the will and the physique are there: now I just have to work, the results will come”.

The program for Tuesday 11 April

Three Italians on the field on the third day of the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo.

None of them will play for Central, where Zverev, Djokovic and defending champion Tsitispas will make their debuts. Sonego will challenge the French Humbert on court number 2 at 11.00. Following Nardi against Vacherot (both live on Sky Sport Uno). In the afternoon musetti he will face the Serbian Kecmanovic (live Sky Sport Tennis).