Matthew Berrettini published a dedicated Instagram post to his brother Jacob who played (and won) his first match in the Acapulco tournament in which they both participate. ‘Nice to compete again. But yesterday was everything for this guy. Extremely proud of my little brother for getting his first win on @atptour. Many more to come.’

The two boys are very close. They also recently appeared together in a commercial.

Read the full article on ANSA.it