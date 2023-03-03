Seven points in seven games, then retire. Thus ends Matteo Berrettini’s journey in Acapulco, who shook hands with Holger Rune when he was down 60 10.

From the beginning it is clear that the blue is in trouble. Rune serves well from right to left, and responds equally effectively. Seeing is believing the winning backhand response from the right with which he directs the second game, closed with the first break to zero. The Dane is more reactive, more agile, travels with two gears higher than Matteo, heavy and not very fluid in his movements, slow in making room for the ball when Rune plays on his body.