Berries can cause hepatitis: everything you need to know to reduce the risk

Among the fruits most loved by everyone there are berries, tasty and tasty, but you need to know that they can cause hepatitis. Let’s see what it is.

Are so many the fruits loved by all, among them are the berries, very present in summer as it is their season. They are used in various ways, from soft drinks to smoothies, from sweet and sour dishes to desserts.

For whatever use they are, they are appreciated and considered among the most delicious fruits. They are also beneficial due to the rich presence of vitamin C. Often they are bought fresh, many times however they are found frozen due to the convenience of consuming them when preferred.

It really seems that it is a safe and nutritious food but this is not always the case, in fact there are about 500 people who in recent months in our country alone have fallen ill with hepatitis A after consuming berries.

Il The Ministry of Health has in fact invited the population to consume less and to follow some indications to make this fruit safer. Let’s see what happened and how hepatitis A can be traced back to berries.

Hepatitis A: What is it?

Hepatitis A is an infectious disease caused by a virus that affects the liver, is very present all over the world, especially in the southern countries. In Italy it is often widespread in southern countries due to the consumption of some foods such as seafood in raw form. This disease though it is closely connected to the wrong consumption of vegetables and fruits as well.

The transmission it occurs through contact with the consumption of water or food contaminated by the virus, which occurs after incubation ranging from two weeks to a month or so. Symptoms are fever, nausea and the skin begins to turn yellow.

Berries and hepatitis A

In the last few years the European Food Safety Agency has found many causes of hepatitis A linked to the consumption of frozen and deep-frozen berries, especially with those imported from foreign countries. What is recommended is to cook them well at least twice before using them.

Furthermore make sure to wash this food well before consumption and only with heat can the presence of the virus on berries be eliminatedas with any other food, among the most contaminated there are seafood, tomatoes and other vegetables and frozen fruits such as berries.

Contamination occurs, as in the case of berries, due to the water used for irrigation and fertigation, the virus settles on the surface of the fruit which is subsequently soldpurchased and consumed.

