Berry cake, the secret to making it (almost) perfect is before your eyes but you’ve never seen it: we’ll reveal it to you

Berry cake will be perfect if you follow our recommendations. Here is the secret to a dessert never eaten before.

In the universe of desserts, a respectable place is certainly occupied by forest fruit cake, and if you’ve never tried it before now is the time to do it.

Berries, which would then be blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, currants and wild strawberries, are rich in properties as well as having a good taste.

An excellent flavor that is given by the fructose of which they are rich, while maintaining a relatively low calorie content. They are also rich in mineral salts such as potassium, vitamins such as C and B, and contain various antioxidant substances.

Let’s find out more about these excellent foods and how to use them for a perfect berry cake, of which we will see a recipe.

The property

As said i berries in addition to being good, they are able to bring various benefits to our body, let’s find out specifically what they contain. Let’s start come on blueberries, small spheres with a blue-violet color but which can also be found to be red. Rich in vitamins, they are cardioprotective and according to some studies reduce the risk of senile dementia if taken regularly. The sour ones raspberries, bright red in color, they are instead rich in water and fibre, and among other things they are allies of the diet since they keep blood circulation and muscles healthy.

I shores, red, black or white, are very tart and strengthen the immune system thanks to the high concentrations of vitamins, and are also perfect natural antihistamines. Finally, here are the small wild strawberries, red, small and sweet, which help purify the body. After getting to know the berries better, let’s try to make a perfect cake.

Forest fruit cake

In a bowl, whisk 2 eggs with 150 g of sugar and mix delicately with 200 g of white or berry yogurt, as you prefer. Gradually add 300 g of 00 flour sifted with a sachet of baking powder and mix everything together. Line a cake pan with parchment paper or butter and flour, pour half of the mixture, place 200 grams of berries in the center and cover with the other half. Bake about 40 minutes at 180 degrees.

But how to make sure that the berries don’t all slide towards the bottom because they are heavier than the dough? Simple enough flour them before adding them so they will stay where they are.