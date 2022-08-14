Il pancreas is an organ with an elongated shape, present in most mammals (in humans it is found in the abdomen, behind the stomach and near the small intestine), of great importance being used above all for two distinct functions, both fundamental for the body:

directly responsible for a work of “control” of glucose metabolism: glucagon and insulin. The exocrine function is that relating to the production of enzymes for managing the nutritional properties of food.

The most known types of diseases inherent to the pancreas are above all two: pancreatitis, that is the inflammation of the organ, often due to an unhealthy diet, and pancreatic cancer, sometimes related to pancreatitis. Usually the latter diagnosis is the most harmful because the human body cannot deprive itself of the pancreas.

Best foods that are good for the pancreas: here is the ranking

Being used for the production of insulin, the health of the pancreas is particularly important for those suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus, the type of this disease most common among adults. As is well known, some foods are particularly suitable for “helping” this important organ to “work” effectively, at the same time reducing any diseases.