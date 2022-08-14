Il pancreas is an organ with an elongated shape, present in most mammals (in humans it is found in the abdomen, behind the stomach and near the small intestine), of great importance being used above all for two distinct functions, both fundamental for the body:
- The endocrine function directly responsible for a work of “control” of glucose metabolism: glucagon and insulin.
- The exocrine function is that relating to the production of enzymes for managing the nutritional properties of food.
The most known types of diseases inherent to the pancreas are above all two: pancreatitis, that is the inflammation of the organ, often due to an unhealthy diet, and pancreatic cancer, sometimes related to pancreatitis. Usually the latter diagnosis is the most harmful because the human body cannot deprive itself of the pancreas.
Best foods that are good for the pancreas: here is the ranking
Being used for the production of insulin, the health of the pancreas is particularly important for those suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus, the type of this disease most common among adults. As is well known, some foods are particularly suitable for “helping” this important organ to “work” effectively, at the same time reducing any diseases.
- Foods rich in fiber, even better if organic, which reduce the need for a continuous supply of insulin, thus facilitating the work of the pancreas.
- Any type of cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or cabbage, to be consumed 2-3 times a week, guarantee a lower onset of pancreatic tumors, although it is good not to overdo it given the iodine intake.
- Red fruits and blueberries – Given their antioxidant power, they improve the action of the pancreas, helping to protect the very structure of the organ.
- Probiotic foods, such as yogurt, kefir, apple cider vinegar, sauerkraut, miso soup: the “good” bacteria have an extremely effective beneficial function to keep you healthy.
- Proper hydration, at least 1.5 liters of water per day, greatly reduces the risk of inflammation of the pancreas.