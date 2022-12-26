Great concern and reserve about Gianluca Vialli’s conditions, but his friend Marino Bertoletti collapses and tells everything.

Gianluca Vialli he is in everyone’s heart and his conditions have worsened critically in the last few hours. The great champion has been battling cancer for some time and after the death of his colleague Sinisa Mihajlovic there is a lot of concern. The 87-year-old mother left for London to be with her son and it is hoped that she will be able to recover as soon as possible, continue her struggle and follow her lifelong friend Robert Mancini with the commitments of the Italian national team. Marino Bertoletti, journalist and writer, collapsed during an interview and was unable to hold back his words about sample conditions.

Gialuca Vialli and his health conditions

Gianluca Vialli before the definitive collapse and the attack by his illness, he had given official communication on the suspension of activity as head of delegation of the national team. So he had to say goodbye to his friend Sinisa Mihajlovic forever and then see his great ally and friend leave Robert Mancini.

Vialli at the age of 58 collapsed and was urgently hospitalized in London, so much so that his 87-year-old mother decided to take a plane to join him as soon as possible. Among the people close to him, Antonio Cabrini he wanted to dedicate some moving words to him. Knowing his colleague well, he understood that giving up an important role only meant having to play one even more important game.

Marino Bertoletti, his words on the champion live

Also Marino Bertoletti spoke of Gianluca Vialli, during his interview with “Today is another day” conducted by Serena Bortone on Rai Uno. To the question of the presenter

“How is Vialli?”

Marino Bortoletti collapsed live and couldn’t help but tell the truth about this champion who has been fighting against the pancreatic cancer:

“He is the kindest player I have known in my life of an extraordinary sweetness. I hope that the luck that awaits him in the next few days is equal to his kindness”.

Lo writer and journalist Bortoletti he did not want to go into detail on the situation, being highly delicate, but at the same time from his words it was possible to deduce how serious and serious it is.

Francis Oppini joined Marino’s words:

“He’s very humble, almost as if he has little to do with the trophies he’s won but he was a great player, a great assistant on the bench but above all a great man and a great captain.”

The greatest hope is that Gianluca Vialli can win this match, perhaps the most difficult of his life, leaving the cancer behind. Many of his colleagues, as well as family and fans, are experiencing moments of great concern and every hour counts.

